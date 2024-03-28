After barely surviving a brutal snow plow accident last year, Jeremy Renner has officially returned to the world of Taylor Sheridan. The actor can be seen in the explosive new teaser for Mayor of Kingstown season 3 where he’s back as tough as nails Mayor Mike McLusky.

The Paramount+ series follows Renner’s character as he rises from a prison inmate who did some dark deeds while behind bars to running the town he swore he would leave. Clearly, Mike McLusky is no angel, but he might be exactly what Kingstown needs as he grapples with the sins of his past and of his own family.

Renner’s return to the role was in doubt following the snow plow accident that left him severely injured. However, the actor has pulled off a surprising recovery that’s left his Avengers co-stars in disbelief at how quickly he rebounded. Renner returned to the set of Mayor of Kingstown in early January, and based on the teaser, he brought his A-game.

Here’s the official synopsis:

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

Mayor of Kingstown season 3 premieres June 2 on Paramount+.