What Are The Must-See Shows For August 2022?

The heat won’t stop in August, and luckily for all of us, our TVs will be almost as full of steam at the end of the month. The greatest July offerings shall be followed by Dragons. Lots of them. And Targaryen wigs aplenty. That means that the first Game of Thrones spinoff is upon us, but there’s so much more if you’re feeling wary of diving into another epic series. There’s a returning black comedy and a new psychological thriller and sports documentaries (one of them starring Ryan Reynolds and Rob Rob McElhenny) and the return of some Indigenous mayhem with those Reservation Dogs.

In addition, Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman springs to life on the small screen, and lemme tell ya, the high anticipation factor for that show might turn out to be both a blessing and a curse. Another 1990s creation (and a very different one at that), Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head, promises to rustle up the best type of mindless nostalgia, and if that’s not enough, a few new Marvel Cinematic Universe shows and much more are coming your way. Here are the must-see shows for August.

Industry: Season 2 (HBO and HBO Max series streaming 8/1)

Think about a mix of Euphoria and Succession, and you’ve at least nailed the vibe of this finance drama. It’s not as commanding as those two HBO shows, but the group of ambitious, young Wall Street types is nonetheless compelling; watch this ensemble get truly cutthroat at a breakneck market pace. Expect some sexual tension and drug use and returning stars Sarah Parish, Ken Leung, David Jonsson, Nicholas Bishop, Mark Dexter, Sagar Radia, and Caoilfhionni Dunne. Finance never looked so sensual.

Reservation Dogs: Season 2 (FX series 8/2)

This show’s a favorite around here, and not only for the frybread recipe. It’s a show that you would probably like, and it’s a rip-roaring ride through Indigenous rural life in America. And the show’s also Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi’s love letter of a rambling portrait of rascals who live a comically low-stakes life of troublemaking. It’s a tremendous display of not only representation but also the beauty in the stories that these characters come together to tell. Rez Dogs also has a fantastic time taking back ownership of how Indigenous characters have traditionally been portrayed in pop culture projects since the dawn of Hollywood.

Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head (Paramount+ series streaming 8/4)

Decades after the fact, it’s still a grand pleasure to revisit these two buttmunches who have gone nowhere at all, and ain’t that a shame and a treat at the same time. Hopefully, we’ll get plenty of inane commentary on music videos because there’s a lot of catching up to do, and we’d better get some episodes with Cornholio right off the bat. Mike Judge’s original brainchild simply won’t stop, even though it’s still one of the silliest things that you’ve ever seen. Please let them tell us where the “olio” is, too.

The Sandman (Netflix series streaming 8/5)

Neil Gaiman’s seminal comic book series finally lands on the small screen (while the successful Audible epic keeps lugubriously pushing forth). The story picks up with Morpheus (the King of Dreams) angry as hell and for good reason. He takes vengeance against those who have imprisoned him, and he moves through space and time and dimension on an often mind-bending cosmic trip. In the end, the story weaves a miraculous tapestry of fiction and drama, infused with mythology for the ages. Let’s hope this show is worth the extensively long wait. Peachy keen!

I Am Groot (Disney+ series streaming 8/10)

Well, if Hawkeye got his own show, then you gotta give one to the most adorable twig who’s ever graced the MCU. He won’t have many words for us, but hopefully, he’ll do some dancing. This shall be a series of five shorts, rather than full-length episodes, and you know what? That’s alright, and the short runtime will make up for some of those times when you desperately needed to pee at the theater but didn’t want to miss Captain America whooping Thanos’ ass.

Resident Alien: Season 2 (SYFY series streaming 8/10)

This offbeat sci-fi show (and adaptation of the Dark Horse comic) returns Alan Tudyk to us in freaking alien form. He’s still hell bent by his true desire (to murder mankind) while masquerading as a small-town doctor, but at some point, he decided to help solve a murder. Very little about this show makes sense, and that’s part of the beauty of it all.