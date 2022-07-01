July is sizzling, and that refers to both the outside temperature and what’s going on inside your living room. Your streaming devices are likely already on overdrive while catching upon the best June offerings (and some of those, like The Boys and Only Murders In The Building, aren’t done with their seasons yet), but there’s more quality TV on the way. That includes multiple psychological thrillers, some true crime offerings, and a lot of love for lovers of comic books. On that note, you’ll see both the return of Harley Quinn and the introduction of Paper Girls, but there’s also a juggernaut on the way.

The month begins with the season finale of Stranger Things, and coincidentally, Paper Girls will finish the month with some of those strange vibes. Apple TV+, Peacock, and AMC+ have new prestige productions on the way (Surface, Moonhaven, and The Resort, to get started), and Paramount+ has the latest gift from the South Park guys on tap to skewer the streaming wars themselves. In other words, there’s a lot of heat for you to appreciate while staying cool. Here are the must-see shows coming your way in July.

Stranger Things: Season 4, Part 2 (Netflix series 7/1)

Well, it’s time for all-out war and overwhelming darkness in Hawkins, Indiana. The Upside Down’s still throwing out more questions than answers, and it’s time for the team to conquer this season’s big villain, Vecna. Maybe we’ll get more Kate Bush amid these immensely long episode runtimes. They’re practically movies! But the whole gang is back to take on the psychic monster, so expect more Millie Bobby Brown (if she comes back from the desert), Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and the rest. Is this show ever gonna get down to business and pull a Game of Thrones with character deaths? That’s what Millie wants, and you gotta admit that this outcome wouldn’t be boring. And let it happen with some real bangers.

Moonhaven: Season 1 (AMC+ series 7/7)

Good news for mankind: this show takes place 100 years from now when the Moon hosts a utopian colony. The bad news, though, is that there are shadowy forces at work and a conspiracy and a murder and all that jazz. So an intrepid pilot teams up with a detective, and we’ve got a sci-fi procedural vibe going on, which will hopefully be able to vanquish the evil at work. Emma McDonald, Dominic Monaghan, and Joe Manganiello star, but try not to think too hard about that Magic Mike XXL convenience store scene while you’re enjoying this gorgeous-looking show about the very fate of civilization.

Boo, Bitch: Season 4, Part 2 (Netflix limited series 7/8)

To All The Boys star Lana Condor is a gem, and here, she’s a gem that realizes that she’s a ghost who (naturally) decides that this is the best time to live her best life. This looks charming as heck and like a fuzzy summery confection. Yes, this one’s geared toward a younger crowd, but one can always appreciate the idea of not appreciating what one has until it’s gone, but in TV land, one can always go get that thing, and we can live vicariously in the process.

Black Bird: Season 1 (Apple TV+ series 7/8)

The recently departed Ray Liotta returns to our screens to bid the world farewell in his role as Big Jim Keene. He’s the father of Taron Egerton’s Jimmy in this psychological thriller/true-crime adaptation series based upon the real life Jimmy’s In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption memoir. Dennis Lehane produces, and the cast also includes Paul Walter Hauser (who’s rarely anything but trouble) and Greg Kinnear. I hope you’re in the mood for a suspenseful ride because you’ll get it here.

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! (Netflix limited series series 7/13)

Does the world really need another D.B. Cooper take? Well, we’re getting one, even after countless pop culture references (including Loki and Justified) and an HBO documentary. Netflix gives this story a whirl, too, so sign on to watch more about the 1970s skyjacker who disappeared with all that cash and a never-surfaced identity. This limited series takes on quite the task of wrapping itself around all of the rumors and theories and sightings, all in an effort to make some sense out of it all.

South Park: The Streaming Wars: Part 2 (Paramount+ movie 7/13)

Alright, so this is technically a movie that’s part of the canon for the long-running show from Trey Parker and Matt Stone. Yet one cannot resist these subsequent installments while we all wait for Casa Bonita to finally make that comeback. As the title indicates, there’s still ongoing streaming wars (this show is so good at trolling real life), and Cartman’s stuck in the ultimate battle of wills, and he might not be the most hated character of this show? Get ready for Randy to go “full nuclear Karen,” if that tells you anything at all.