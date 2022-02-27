(SPOILERS for this season of Euphoria will be found below.)

This season of Euphoria has explored most of the storylines around each of the characters. There’s Rue’s struggle with drug addiction, Nate, Maddy, and Cassie’s love triangle, Lexi’s play and her journey towards coming out of her own shell, and more. Aside from cliffhangers in the show, there is one thing that hasn’t been answered on this season of Euphoria and it has to do with Nate Jacobs and his family. A Jacobs family photo shows a third son together with Nate’s mom and dad, Marsha and Cal, as well as his older brother Aaron. So with no information given about Nate’s younger brother, it begs this question:

What Happened To Nate’s Other Brother On ‘Euphoria?’

Long story short, we have no idea. Fan theories have led the way in the search for answers about Nate’s younger brother. Some suggestion that Ashtray, who is Fezco’s adopted brother, is actually Nate’s younger brother as a baby photo of him is a bit similar to that of unknown Jacobs. Others believe a more dramatic story is in play as one person suggested that Nate killed his younger sibling, whether it be by accident or purposely, and it’s the reason that Cal dislikes him so much.

A more common theory is that Elliot, who’s played by Dominic Fike, is Nate’s younger brother. Fike admitted that he was almost convinced to believe this theory during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show. “I looked at it for a while and there were so many things connecting and so many people were talking about it all through these Reddit threads, and at the end of it, I was like, ‘Am I Nate’s brother?’” he said. “I almost called him up and asked him.”

The hope is that the question about Nate’s younger brother will be answered during the season two finale, but if not, we’ll have to wait until at least season three to find out.

HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ airs on Sundays at 9:00pm EST.