Netflix

Netflix’s getting crafty with their reveals these days, as well as cleverly playing with show descriptions that create a lot of social media buzz. As a recent example of this, the streaming service may have purposely teased an end-date for their licensing of Friends, only to apparently re-up the show’s contract hours later. Well, Netflix has been teasing the heck out of Black Mirror fans with clues about the reported choose-your-own-adventure episode, which was later followed by fan speculation regarding title, subject matter, and release date. There’s more madness to be had, according to the following screenshots.

Fans of the mind-bending anthology series should be delighted to witness what Netflix is appearing to reveal now, via its search capabilities. Merely typing in “Black Mirror” reveals a mystery box that suggests a mystery standalone entity on the way soon: