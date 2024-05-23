We are here today, however, to only discuss the Nine Perfect Strangers variety of malaise, which involves communing with Kidman’s enigmatic “wellness resort” leader, Masha. The first season used Moriarty’s same-named novel for its backbone in what was presumably a limited series. Plans have changed, however. The show took off so marvelously that Hulu couldn’t resist granting the wish of another season. With that said, this show will have to do what Big Little Lies did and go off-book (although Moriarty was involved in writing that continued story) to continue Masha’s psychedelic-soaked adventures. Let’s get down to business on what we can expect.

Nicole Kidman and David E. Kelley love to make addictive TV together. That much is evident from The Undoing and Big Little Lies , and with the former series (which still might see a third season), the pair grew accustomed to adapting Liane Moriarty’s source material. That vibe is still alive with Kidman and Kelley’s Nine Perfect Strangers for Hulu. The series also felt like an answer to The White Lotus, given that both shows involve satiric takes on travelers who are fairly wealthy and rather miserable.

Plot

Masha is definitely on the scene again, although the scene in question will not take place at Tranquillum House (located in fictional Cabrillo, California). Where is the next wellness-based location for this show? Kidman recently revealed to Deadline that “Swiss Alps and crazy!” are involved. What about a warm chocolate beverage? “And a lot more than that!” responded Kidman. So, warm beverages laced with Psilocybin, supposedly for therapeutic purposes? Got it. Maybe? Perhaps she will be able to get away with even more abroad.

Nicole Kidman teases Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2: “Swiss Alps and crazy! Hold on tight cause it’s going to get wild!” pic.twitter.com/DBQcj7Eq9b — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 28, 2024

As viewers will recall, Kidman ended up drugging her resort guests that included characters portrayed by Bobby Cannavale, Michael Shannon, Samara Weaving, Melissa McCarthy, Regina Hal, and Melvin Gregg. These unhappy characters were hoping to find some form of enlightenment or at least a method to ease their malaise-filled mind, body, and spirits. The first season finale wasn’t entirely clear on whether each character’s fates were real or actually fictional and dreamed up by McCarthy’s Frances in the book-inside-the-book, also referred to as Nine Perfect Strangers. Masha had also, curiously enough, supposedly gone free after her arrest and in a car with her dead daughter. And it’s still whack that nobody knew that Carmel was actually the cause of Masha’s previous near-death experience.

With that said, the season finale didn’t make clear whether Masha was having a similar experience, but we can assume that she is alive and sort-of-well, given that Kidman is leading the second season. We also know that an assortment of new guests will be attending the next ominous wellness escape.

Cast

Kidman is at it again. She will be accompanied by another ensemble cast including The White Lotus passive-aggressive-master-extraordinaire Mr. Murray Bartlett as well as Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, Henry Golding, Dolly De Leon, Lucas Englander, Mark Strong, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Lena Olin, and Aras Aydin.