Warning: This post contains some mild spoilers about the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, the show that catches up with Ewan McGregor’s now-middle-aged Jedi, premiered over the holiday weekend, and the first two episodes alone managed to cram in some familiar faces (and some new ones). We saw Jimmy Smits’ Bail Organa, Joel Edgerton’s Uncle Owen, to say nothing of a certain, unexpected, major character. Even C-3PO made an appearance. There’s still four more episodes left, and there will be more where that came from — with a catch.

In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes TV (as caught by ComicBook.com), Deborah Chow, the show’s director, teased that there will be more surprises. “I don’t think it would be Star Wars if we didn’t have some Easter eggs, and we didn’t have some cameos. So there definitely are some to come,” Chow said. Just don’t expect them to be of the lazy, mere fan service variety. “I think for us, what we do have in the show, it needed to come out of character for us. We didn’t want to just put things in for the sake of it.”

In other words, Chow and team have tried to make any cameos organic to the show, not just to score some viewer gasps. The distinction between organic and cheap cameos was well-explained by /Film:

For example, when Denis Lawson shows up for a few seconds as Wedge Antilles in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” it’s really just an Easter egg. On the other hand, when Max Rebo (RIP?) appears in “The Book of Boba Fett,” it both acts as an Easter egg and subtly fills us in on what became of Jabba the Hutt’s old crew after his death.

New episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi drop on Thursdays on Disney+.

(Via Rotten Tomatoes TV and ComicBook.com)