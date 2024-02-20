The month of January is always huge for football, but Peacock scored an impressive win thanks to the AFC Wild Card game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins.

The showdown marked the first time that an NFL playoff game was exclusive to a streamer, and it paid off huge for Peacock as it became the “biggest day on streaming platforms that Nielsen has ever measured.”

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

The Jan. 13 game, which averaged close to 23 million viewers, accounted for 3.9 billion minutes of watch time (including over-the-air broadcasts in the teams’ local markets) — almost 10 percent of all streaming viewing that day. The NFL game also drove Peacock to its largest share of viewing for a month in the Gauge rankings. The NBCUniversal streamer had 1.6 percent of all TV use for the month. YouTube (8.6 percent) and Netflix (7.9 percent) remained the top individual streaming platforms.

As for the obvious question: Was Taylor Swift at the wild card game cheering on her boyfriend Travis Kelce? You bet. The pop star attended the freezing cold game where she debuted her custom-made jacket bearing Kelce’s number.

Much to the consternation of right-wingers who were convinced that the CIA was engineering the Chiefs’ Super Bowl run, Swift has been a constant presence at Kelce’s game and an absolute ratings boon to the NFL as her legion of fans started tuning into games to catch a glimpse of the singer.

Did Swift’s presence help Peacock put up record-breaking numbers for the AFC Wild Card game? We can’t say for certain, but we wouldn’t be surprised if a Swiftie boost was in the mix.

