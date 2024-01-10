Pedro Pascal showed up to Sunday night’s Golden Globes sporting a concerning accessory. The Last of Us actor was seen sporting an arm sling, but he was still in a jovial mood while walking the red carpet. According to Pascal, he injured his arm in a fall and joked that the reporters should “be careful” because “it could happen to anybody.”

Naturally, The Last of Us fans became immediately concerned about how Pascal’s injury might affect Season 2 of the HBO series, which has already experienced a significant delay due to the writers and actors strike. Well, good news, Deadline reports that Pascal’s arm sling will not slow down the production of Season 2. The hit adaptation will start filming in February with an eye towards a 2025 release date.

For further proof that The Last of Us Season 2 is moving full steam, Kaitlyn Dever has been officially cast as Abby. As fans of The Last of Us Part II video game know, Abby plays a very pivotal role in the story. For real, be careful what you read out there if you don’t want to see spoilers.

With Dever on board, Season 2 will get to work adapting the sequel game, but unlike Season 1, don’t expect a full conclusion. Showrunner Craig Mazin has confirmed that the second game will need at least two seasons to tell the game’s epic sprawling story, if not three.

The Last of Us Season 1 is available for streaming on Max.

