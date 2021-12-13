WARNING: Spoilers for the series premiere of And Just Like That… below. Although, half of the world pretty much knows about this one by now.

After masterfully recovering from last week’s And Just Like That… fiasco thanks to a smooth assist from Ryan Reynolds, the Peloton social media account is starting to flex on people and possibly getting a little too sassy in the process. Granted, the exercise company pulled off a marketing coup by getting Chris Noth to show up in a new ad that it threw together in just two days, but did its Twitter account really need to start calling people out like this? I mean, sure, they theoretically brought Mr. Big back from the dead, but easy now.

“If we can put that spot together in 48 hours, you can do your workout today,” Peloton fired into a tranquil Monday afternoon without warning.

if we can put that spot together in 48 hours, you can do your workout today — Peloton (@onepeloton) December 13, 2021

With less than two weeks to go until the holidays, and it only being the start of the work week, people were not exactly thrilled about the saucy tweet. In fact, some went so far to say that Peloton just took all of the goodwill it earned and threw it in the garbage.

give me a massive team with a $100m advertising budget and I bet I can get some shit knocked out in 48 hrs too https://t.co/OZ6T7wTYop — Chris: Rivalry Game Trophy Appreciatior (@Jerkwheatery) December 13, 2021

peloton we are doing the best we can https://t.co/FNK8g45lP2 — Brian Grubb (@briancgrubb) December 13, 2021

It takes less time to mind your business. https://t.co/Cxzj2KBkuu — 10-Lauras-A-Leaping, PhD 🍂🎃🍁😷 (@llucci01) December 13, 2021

Ma'am, it is a no bones day. https://t.co/GnuOSSzIJB — Krista Doyle (@kristakdoyle) December 13, 2021

And just like that…. the good will evaporates. https://t.co/ocgrSRZzR3 — Emily Rossi (xmas version) 🎄 (@leadinglatte) December 13, 2021

However, there were people who were actually loving the energy that Peloton and its marketing team were throwing down. These people are obviously unholy exercise beasts who have never experienced the joy of doing nothing, sweet blissful nothing, but good for them for “crushing it” or whatever people who workout say. It’s a mystery.

Peloton Twitter feeling sassy. https://t.co/TBg3Yhj5GA — Jim Gillies (@JimPGillies) December 13, 2021

Into this shade https://t.co/IQiiXlWYqi — Emily Zemler (@emilyzemler) December 13, 2021

Dang. Alright. Im clipping in tonight. https://t.co/2MBKIK3Aud — // Kevin Nether (@TechNinjaSpeaks) December 13, 2021

Need this push https://t.co/22zrdHpLen — Megan Gamble (@GambleTeacher) December 13, 2021

Devil works hard, but Peloton marketing works harder https://t.co/ss9m9YNZWh — Cami Plaza (@CamiPlaza) December 13, 2021

