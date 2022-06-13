Multiple times per week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts and ratings) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

TIE: 10. First Kill (Netflix series) It’s another teenage vampire story, but this one revolves around a lesbian romance. Based upon creator V.E. Schwab’s short story, this one follows Juliette, a young vamp who’s attempting to please her parents by completing a rite of passage. In other words, she must take her first human life, but love gets in the way. (I hate it when that happens.) This show’s a big hit on social media already upon release, so expect it to shoot further up the streaming charts. TIE: 10. Angelyne (Peacock series) Emmy Rossum left Shameless and did a 180 while hopping aboard a shooting star and climbing into a pink sports car. That’s only part of the illusion of creating the character. The rest is down to makeup, wigs, a breastplate, and plenty of tight dresses and high heels, made iconic in its particular combination by the iconic Los Angeles billboard queen of the 1980s. Enjoy the lava and crystals but don’t forget about the intricately layered exploration of fame, identity, and trauma.

9. Hacks (HBO Max series) The season finale will get you on this show, which hasn’t yet been renewed for a third round, but c’mon, give us more. Jean Smart and her chainsaw are worth everything, and her comedienne has a righteously good time ruining the life of Hannah Einbinder’s Ava. They’re incredible foils to each other, but somehow, this show is also full of (begrudging) heart while two women leave all of Vegas behind but still can’t get rid of their beefs. The twin voices of two generations simply can’t quit each other, or can they? 8. Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+ series) This show slowed in its momentum since last week, even after a certain cutie pie stole the show. Timelinewise, expect things to pick up a decade after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and following the downward spiral of Anakin Skywalker. Yep, Hayden Christiansen is onboard alongside Ewan McGregor. It’s probably not possible to get some Baby Yoda up in here, but hey, would anyone really complain?

7. Irma Vep (HBO series on HBO Max) Alicia Vikander portrays a movie star (Mira) with her career and personal life in tatters. She heads over to France to remake Les Vampires as “Irma Vep,” and this is a twisty tale that paints itself against a crime-thriller backdrop. Will she be able to distinguish herself from her character, or will reality and fiction merge beyond recognition? You might also get sucked into this examination of art and life, so set some aside if you plan to knock this ongoing series out. 6. Stranger Things (Netflix series) Well, everyone who’s already binged this thing is still waiting for the rest of the season to arrive, but if you haven’t caught up yet on the Upside Down, dive in for the extra-long-episode extravaganza. This batch of installments has people appreciating Kate Bush again, and Robert Engund is also here for some extra 1980s vibes. If you forgot what happened years ago on this show, we’ve got you covered there as well. The good news: the gang is all back, at least for now.

5. Top Gun (Paramount movie streaming on Paramount+) Val Kilmer’s Iceman is still legend, as is Tom Cruise’s need for speed. The sequel (Top Gun: Maverick, obviously) has crushed all of the box office records in its path so far with no signs of slowing down. And people are streaming the original like crazy for good measure. Yep, fast jets still rule, but you can always check out the O.G. shirtless volleyball game. When you’re done with that task, maybe consider this Tarantino monologue and watch it all again. 4. The Staircase (HBO Max series) The limited series finale doesn’t offer definitive answers, but neither does the reality of this murder case that put Michael Peterson behind bars. Peterson is not a fan of this show, but it’s a stunning and incredible watch, disturbing at times but delivering an acting masterclass from Colin Firth while dramatizing the story in the O.G. true crime classic. Toni Collette goes through the paces in some grueling reenactment scenes, and both Sophie Turner and Parker Posey hold their own among a talented ensemble cast.