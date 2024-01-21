(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode will be found below.) This week’s episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, though not drama-filled, is fairly tense. Episode seven in season three, titled “Where All Are Guilty,” picks up at Kanan and Ronnie’s new partnership. One of their first acts together is to rough up Paul, who threatened to call the police on Kanan in retaliation for Kanan taking Paul’s drivers. This is the start of Kanan’s more sinister ways. Throughout episode 7, we see him threaten Famous, go toe-to-toe with Jukebox, disrespect Iesha during a date, and pay a visit to Krystal — something that will prove to bring on more issues. Kanan is getting worse by the episode, but the worst has yet to come. “Where All Are Guilty” also shows the aftermath of Lou’s visit to Scrappy’s mother. It turns out that Lou’s visit was unintentional as he was too drunk to realize what he was doing when he visited her home. That didn’t matter as Scrappy’s mother went to the police, spoke to Detective Howard, and told him everything Lou said. Luckily for the Thomas family, Howard told Raq about Scrappy’s mother’s visit and she instructed Marvin to have Lou take care of it. That resulted in Lou killing Scrappy’s mother to close the episode. Elsewhere, Jukebox’s music career continues as her girl group Butta holds a cover shoot and prepares for a performance in the mall. Tensions in the group are still high as Krystal and Jukebox still can’t get along and it only worsens when Jukebox sees Kanan and Krystal flirting with each other. Jukebox warns Krystal to stay away from him, but as we see, she doesn’t listen to Jukebox’s warning. We also see Famous move back home with his mom and Raq makes her first move back into the game by setting up an operation with Unique’s old distributor. Here are some of the major points and questions we had after the seventh episode of season three:

Kanan Is A Firestarter Kanan is burning every bridge in his life. For reasons caused by his mother and worsened by both him and her, Raq and Kanan’s relationship is the worst it’s ever been. Kanan and Famous are also on bad terms, so much so that Famous moved out of his own apartment for his safety after he was threatened by both Kanan and Ronnie. Kanan’s relationship with Jukebox soured after he decided to work with Ronnie, Snaps, and Pop, and it worsened after Kanan’s first date with Iesha ended on a bad note. (Just wait until she finds out that Kanan quickly moved on to Krystal). Lastly, Kanan had Paul roughed up by Ronnie and his associates as retaliation for Paul threatening to go to the police. Put all these things together and it’s clear that Kanan is a firestarter who has little remorse for the people and things he’s burned, so long as he gets what he wants when he wants it. There’s no telling the lengths Kanan will go to and the damage he’ll cause but it’s just a matter of time until he’s burned back. Jukenox’s Music Dreams Can’t Catch A Break I would love it if everyone just let Jukebox live out her burgeoning music dreams without fights or chaotic interruptions. First, we had her dad interrupting an audition to tell Butta’s group manager that she needed to make Jukebox the group leader. There’s Kanan’s simultaneous mistreatment of Iesha and flirting with Krystal. Finally, we have Krystal and Jukebox’s issues as the two just can’t get along. Altogether, Juke’s music career pursuit is proving to be more drama-filled than it needs to be. Pair that with rehearsals and it amounts to an extremely stressful situation that could affect the success of the group, especially in their early stages. Butta seems like a talented collective, and they can achieve everything they want to if the group members just focus on the music and keep the other noise out.