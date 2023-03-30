There was a time, if you can believe it, when Quibi was supposed to revolutionize the way people watched and engaged with content in a meaningful way. That never happened, but they sure did their best. Hey, 2020 was not good.

Quibi, if you have never heard of it (likely), is a now-defunct streaming app that launched in April 2020 and boasted shows from big-name celebs like Joe Jonas and Anna Kendrick… before shutting down in December 2020 after losing nearly $2 billion. What could you expect when the shows were about sex dolls coming to life and Kendall Jenner impersonators? Not much, it turns out.

This is where Jim Toth comes in. The actor/producer had been married to Reese Witherspoon since 2011. We say “had” here because the duo announced their divorce earlier this week. But it appears that the problems started years ago. In 2019, Toth left CAA in order to work at Quibi, which is where the troubles between the two allegedly began.

In a new report from RadarOnline, an unnamed source insists that Quibi’s failure caused strain between the two. “Leaving his position at CAA to join Quibi was a huge gamble. At the time, Reese asked Jim if it was worth the risk, but he said he was up for the challenge and felt confident he’d bring home millions,” said the alleged insider. Instead of bringing home millions, Quibi just sat half-downloaded on everyone’s phones before going bankrupt within six months, so that didn’t pan out.

Witherspoon posted about the split this week on Instagram, saying, “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.” Earlier this year, the actress was lightly bullied about her chemistry (or lack thereof) with costar Ashton Kutcher. If only we had known then what we know now.

Just think: If Quibi’s Punk’d reboot worked out the way it was supposed to, this all could have been avoided.

