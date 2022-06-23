As the Stranger Things gang gears up for its season four finale, the Duffer Brothers are hyping up the final two episodes with so much energy, the expectations are almost too high. Fans have been warned that the finale will be dark and potentially deadly, but the creators are also promising some emotional performances by some of the principal cast.

In an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, Millie Bobby Brown and Matthew Modine, who play Eleven and her papa/government guardian with sketchy intentions, confirm that the season is not only physically draining, but emotionally overwhelming as well. “I do a lot of physical and emotional stuff in the show, and when my heart rate goes up, my body thinks that it’s going through something,” Brown says after Modine explained that he had to warn her to take it easy. “So we have to really take care of our bodies and give them that healing that they need.”

Despite the intensity of the set, The Duffer Brothers add that they were “blown away” by both Modine and Brown’s performances in the final two episodes. “They have some scenes together [in Volume 2] that are, I think, the best acting either of them have ever done,” Matt Duffer says. The expectations keep rising!

Modine also hinted at an “emotional” scene between Eleven and Papa, which resulted in the Duffers stepping in to give a “really specific direction” during the scene. The pair even came up with their own “blinking” system while filming to check in on each other during tough scenes. Seems like that telepathic connection also made its way off-screen!

It’s not clear where Papa and Eleven will end up post-finale, but if the Duffer brothers have done one thing right, it’s to make sure fans are prepared for the absolute worst. At least we will get more Kate Bush.

(Via Tudum)