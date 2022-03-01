“Ukraine is game to you?”

That’s pretty much the same (incredible) vibe we’re seeing from the Ukraine resistance over the past week or so. From President Volodymyr Zelenskyy standing his ground and declining to be evacuated by the U.S. to his emotional EU speech that prompted a standing ovation to the molotov-cocktail grandma who declared, “Let those Russian sh*ts come here,” it’s clear that Ukrainians are not to be f*cked with, at least, not lightly.

Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to push his troops toward targets in the Ukraine, of course, which means that he never watched this classic Seinfeld clip that’s currently making the social media rounds.

It was all there on Seinfeld! 😳 pic.twitter.com/qmUWQ898LH — Keerthik Sasidharan (@KS1729) March 1, 2022

Ah yes, the sight of Cosmo Kramer declaring that Ukraine is “weak,” “feeble,” and a sitting duck,” and “we’re playing a game here, pal,” all while a fellow subway passenger, a Ukrainian man, ain’t having it.

“How bout I take your little board and smash it!” is exactly what Kramer (and Newman) deserved at that moment in time. Naturally, people are enjoying looking back while joking about how Seinfeld predicted global affairs, decades into the future, but hey, the late 1990s followed a few years after Ukraine officially held itself out as independent of Russia, so of course, Kramer was behind the times. And yeah, Seinfeld may have been ahead of its time in this way. Whatever the case, people are enjoying how those board-game pieces flew all over the place.

I'm tired of The Simpsons predicting everything, how about we give Seinfeld some credit?#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/Uvl0e46XJo — 𝕃𝕠𝕘𝕚𝕔 (@logicbot3000) February 24, 2022

Perhaps Putin’s game will be shaken up in the same manner.