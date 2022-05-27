Last year, Seth MacFarlane signed a $200 million overall deal with NBCUniversal, ending his long relationship with 20th Century Fox Television. The Family Guy creator is no fan of Fox or, specifically, Fox News. “Tucker Carlson’s latest opinion piece once again makes me wish Family Guy was on any other network. Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn’t working anymore. The sex is only once a year, I don’t get along with your mother, and well… I’ve been having an affair with NBC,” he tweeted.

Unfortunately for MacFarlane (although fortunately for his bank account), Family Guy isn’t going anywhere, but his sci-fi series The Orville has moved from Fox to Hulu, which he called an “absolute thrill” at the season three premiere this week.

“I want to say, it is an absolute thrill to not be on the Fox network. We never really belonged there. And they’ve curated a specific brand now. Between Beat Shazam, Name That Tune, and Don’t Forget the Lyrics!, Fox has really captured the demo of people who have no idea what song they’re listening to,” he joked. Macfarlane added that when he looks at Fox’s ratings, “I gotta hand it to them: It takes a special talent to pander to the lowest common denominator without actually getting them as an audience. That takes talent! But hey, we’re here on Hulu, thank God.”

Like someone who puts butter on a Pop Tart, Macfarlane feels so frickin’ good.

The Orville: New Horizons premieres on Hulu on June 2.

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)