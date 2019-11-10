The future of Marvel’s previously announced Disney+ series Hawkeye may be in limbo, but many of its other projects are going full steam ahead. This includes the Tom Hiddleston-led Loki series, which will apparently include direct connections some of Marvel Studios’ next phase of films, and the surreal-sounding WandaVision. But what about the likes of Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight, all of which were also announced at the massive Disney+ reveal over the summer? Neither Marvel nor Disney has said much about any of these… until now.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jessica Gao, the Rick and Morty writer who won an Emmy for her now-iconic episode “Pickle Rick,” has been tapped by Marvel to lead the She-Hulk writer’s room and run the show. Marvel offered no official comment to THR, but Gao herself confirmed the news on Twitter. “I’ve been chasing She-Hulk for SO long,” she wrote. “This is [the definition] of a dream come true.”

I’ve been chasing She-Hulk for SO long. This is the the definition of a dream come true. — Jessica Gao (@ChairmanGao) November 8, 2019

As THR notes, Gao’s hiring at She-Hulk is indicative of “how Marvel may be approaching the series,” as her writing credits not only include sillier animated titles like Rick and Morty, but also live-action comedy series such as Silicon Valley and ABC’s upcoming pilot Lazy Rich Asians.

While Ms. Marvel‘s behind-the-scenes situation remains under wraps, however, the news of Gao’s She-Hulk hiring was accompanied by another announcement for a Marvel Disney+ series. Jeremy Slater, who helped to adapt The Umbrella Academy for Netflix and created FOX’s popular Exorcist show, will serve as head writer and showrunner for Moon Knight. And just like Gao, he confirmed the news on Twitter with a string of tweets first noticed by Entertainment Weekly:

I was seven when I bought my first Marvel comic, and my life was changed on the spot. It’s no exaggeration to say that joining the MCU is the single greatest honor of my career. I’m thrilled and terrified and deliriously happy. And while I won’t be able tell you anything in regards to story or casting, I *can* tell that you we’ve assembled a room full of brilliant writers who truly love this character, and we’re all hard at work crafting something special for you. So stick around and stay tuned. Moon Knight is on the way, and it’s going to be one hell of a ride.

We were already stoked for Loki, WandaVision, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Yet between Gao’s hiring at She-Hulk and the promise of a Moon Knight that’s “going to be a hell of a ride,” it sounds like Marvel’s Disney+ string of shows has the potential to be really, really good.

