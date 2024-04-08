Even the cast of Stranger Things doesn’t know how the show ends. During a press tour for her dad’s film, Wildcat, actress Maya Hawke (who also stars in the biopic of Flannery O’Connor) told Collider that she hasn’t “gotten to read the final scripts yet. So I haven’t had a reaction and I actually genuinely know nothing about the last two episodes of the show.”

But Hawke, who plays Robin on the Netflix series, has read the scripts for the first six episodes. “It’s extremely exciting,” she said. “It’s always wonderful when the kind of riddle of a world that gets built, starts to get resolved and questions start to be answered. I think it was mind-bogglingly wonderful for me and I think audiences will feel that way too. It’s really an emotional thing to go into filming this last season, so I’m excited.”

Little is known about the final season of Stranger Things, other than Max is in the hospital and everyone wants more bloodshed. Also, now that Millie Bobby Brown is engaged to Bon Jovi’s son, will “You Give Love a Bad Name” be the “Running Up That Hill” of season five? That wedding isn’t going to pay for itself. Bon Jovi needs the Kate Bush bump in streaming royalties.

Stranger Things season five is expected to premiere in 2025.

