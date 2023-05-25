Succession star Jeremy Strong’s Method acting has been a hot topic issue thanks to co-star Brian Cox being extremely blunt in interviews about how he’s not a fan of the technique. We believe Cox’s exact words on Method acting were, “That American sh*t.”

However, now we have a tale of Strong’s process from an outside observer. While filming the latest season of Awkafina Is Nora From Queens, SNL cast member Bowen Yang learned that the final season of Succession was also filming at the same studio. In fact, the production offices for both shows were very close, which led to an up close look at Strong’s devotion to Method acting.

“At one point, Jeremy walks into the ‘Nora From Queens’ production office and says, ‘Excuse me, do you know where the bathroom is?'” Yang said on his podcast Las Culturistas. “And then someone in the office is like, ‘Yeah, it’s just down the hall to the left.’ He goes, ‘Thank you so much’ and he leaves.”

You might be wondering what’s so Method about that? Just wait. Via Deadline:

“So Jeremy leaves,” Yang added. “Ten minutes pass, and a [production assistant] from ‘Succession’ comes into the office and goes, ‘Hi, was Jeremy just in here?’ and they were like, ‘Yeah he was — he went to the bathroom’ and then this PA goes, ‘Did he ask where it was? Did he come here to ask you where the bathroom was?’ They were like, ‘Yeah, why?’ and the PA says, ‘He has a scene today where he has to ask someone where the bathroom is.'”

Apparently, Strong can’t just ask another character where the bathroom is, he has to know what it feels like to get that information from a total stranger, which cracked up Yang.

“I think that is Method to such a ridiculous degree that he must be in on the joke,” Yang said.

