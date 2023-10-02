Welcome to New York (well, New Jersey), it’s been waiting for Taylor Swift and her celebrity friends.

The pop culture-dominating pop star attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday to cheer on her rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce with Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter, Ryan Reynolds, and Blake Lively. It was a full-circle moment for Swift and Lively, whose friendship was predicted years ago on Gossip Girl.

In the season four episode, “The Kids Are Not All Right,” which aired on January 24, 2011, Blair (played by Leighton Meester) asks Serena (Lively) why she’s packed so much stuff. “I had no idea where my PI mission was going to take me. I had to be prepared,” Serena answers, to which Blair responds, “For a night with Taylor Swift?” Yes, in fact.

Lively has been pals with Swift since 2015. They’ve held koalas together, and Lively and Reynolds’ daughter can be heard on “Gorgeous” from Reputation. The actress even directed her “I Bet You Think About Me” video music. “The reddest video EVER is out now. Directed by @blakelively who SMASHED it just like I smashed this cake,” Swift wrote on then-Twitter when the video dropped.

