We promise that you'll never find another like @taylorswift13! 🦋 The pop monarch is back with new music, a new outlook on life, and a current obsession (hello, #GameofThrones). We go inside the post-'reputation' world: https://t.co/WldOaWoVeM Story by @AlexJSuskind pic.twitter.com/nSIWDMwhpg — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) May 9, 2019

Taylor Swift hasn’t officially announced her new album (informally known as TS7) yet, but she’s already in full promotion mode, complete with a big-budget music video, Billboard Music Awards performance, and Entertainment Weekly cover story. “Thank you for such a wonderful experience,” the pop star tweeted. “Wanted to rep as many things/people I love on the jacket,” including Friends, Grey’s Anatomy, Killing Eve (“I don’t think we’ve seen such a lovable psychopath,” Taylor wrote about the show, forgetting all about the “Blank Space” music video), and Game of Thrones. There’s pins for Daenerys, Sansa, Arya, and another of Dany surrounded by her baby dragons. Better days…

Swift is a huge Thrones fan (she thinks Daenerys, Arya, or Sansa will end up on the Iron Throne), so much so that she watches episodes by herself because she gets “really emotional.” The EW cover notes that each of Taylor’s pins is an Easter egg for the upcoming album, which Swift confirmed within the pages of the magazine. “I love that [fans] like the cryptic hint-dropping… It feels mischievous and playful,” she said. As for Game of Thrones inspired her songs, Swift praised the show’s “ability to foreshadow stories, to meticulously craft cryptic story lines. So, I found ways to get more cryptic with information and still be able to share messages with the fans. I aspire to be one one-millionth of the kind of hint dropper the makers of Game of Thrones have been.”