‘The Office’ Stars Recreated One Of The Show’s Funniest Scenes

NBC

It’s not as darkly comic as the “Dinner Party” episode and it didn’t cause Ed Helms to duck behind a wall because he couldn’t stop laughing, but the fire drill in season five’s “Stress Relief” ranks among the funniest scenes on The Office. After Dwight tries to teach his co-workers a lesson about fire safety, things go horribly wrong: Michael Scott panics (“We’re trapped! It’s everyone for himself!”), Kevin throws a chair at the vending machine, Andy thinks the “fire is shooting at us,” and poor Stanley has a heart attack. Also, this happens.

NBC

But my favorite moment of the scene is when Angela throws her cat, Bandit, up to Oscar, who’s crawling around the ceiling, only for the cat to come crashing back down. It’s apparently actress Angela Kinsey’s favorite, too, because during an episode of her wife-and-husband video series, Baking with Josh & Ange, she (with special guest Oscar Nunez!) was asked by a fan to “recreate your [favorite] scene from The Office.” Good thing they had a stuffed cat around.

Of course we had to recreate this scene! #savebandit 😼 New Baking with Josh and Ange: Baking and chatting about The Office with Oscar! We had so much fun! Thx Oscar for stopping by our kitchen… oh and the Flan is delicious! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/L9Gte4aKFG — Angela Kinsey (@AngelaKinsey) July 22, 2018

Kinsey also delighted Office fans with a recent tweet to Netflix.