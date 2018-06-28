NBC

Years after it went off the air, we still learn more about NBC’s The Office. Two months ago, we finally learned what Pam (Jenna Fischer) whispered to Michael (Steve Carell) at the airport during Carell’s send-off. We also recently found out that “The Dinner Party” episode was almost the darkest moment of the series. And, last year, we found out exactly why Bob Vance introduced himself as “Bob Vance, Vance Refrigeration.”

More recently comes a tale from Ed Helms, currently promoting Tag, about a scene so funny that he had to hide behind the wall to avoid being seen laughing on the 30th take.

“[Steve Carell] just slays me,” Helms told Dan Patrick on a recent episode of The Dan Patrick Show. “There’s something in his eyes. There’s a lot of time when I was doing a scene with Steven and I had to look at his chin, otherwise, I would just lose it.”