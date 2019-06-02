Getty Image

Those who only know Timothy Olyphant from television series like Deadwood and Justified, or movies like Hitman or even the upcoming Quentin Tarantino joint, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, may not realize how screamingly funny the actor can be. There’s plenty of evidence of it, however, from his guest stint on The League, three seasons of Santa Clarita Diet (RIP), or his many appearances on Conan O’Brien or Seth Meyers. In addition to being a dashing, charming, and talented actor, Olyphant is also very funny.

That makes more sense when one realizes that, before his big break in movies like Scream 2 and Go back in the late 1990s, Olyphant dabbled in the world of stand up for a year or two. In fact, though Marc Maron doesn’t remember him, Olyphant and he were in the “same gang” of comedians at the Boston Comedy Club in the early ’90s, which is also where Sarah Silverman got her start as a barker. In fact, years later, Sarah Silverman approached Olyphant at a party to say how much he loved his work, and he said, “Sarah, don’t you remember me?” (She did not).

Talking with Maron on the WTF Podcast this week, Olyphant recalled that he was doing open mics there at the same time as other notable comedians were getting started at the Boston Comedy Club, like future SNL cast member Jay Mohr (with whom Olyphant co-starred in Go), Dave Atell, and Louis C.K.