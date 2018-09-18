Viceland

Midway through the premiere episode of The Hunt for the Trump Tapes, host Tom Arnold, who recently filed a police report against The Apprentice producer Mark Burnett over an alleged scuffle the two got into, addresses one of several hidden cameras in a hotel room. “They could go to prison for life and be fined hundreds of millions of dollars,” he says of two “transparency activists” he’s about to meet to discuss audio recordings of Donald Trump saying awful things. A cut from another hidden camera then shows Arnold playing with, and nearly knocking over, a potted plant.

His “writing assistant” Jacob, monitoring the situation from a van parked outside the hotel, asks aloud, “What are you doing?” It’s a rather simple, though pointed, question for Arnold in this scene, but it also applies to The Hunt for the Trump Tapes as a whole. What is the 59-year-old comedian doing in his new series, exactly? The title offers a succinct description of what the Viceland show aims to do: uncover the many, long-rumored tapes of the president saying repugnant/possibly racist things. But is Arnold the right person for the job?

Unsurprisingly, he’s not, though Hunt recognizes this quite quickly and proceeds as if Arnold’s foray into gonzo journalism is more of an oblivious safari. Going back to the hotel room sequence, Jacob’s commentary there illustrates this point rather beautifully. “I don’t really understand. There’s some kind of disconnect here,” he says out in the van. “I’m here to surveil and protect him? If this gets out of hand, I can make some calls but I don’t know if it’s going to make much of a difference.” Meanwhile, the scene cuts to Arnold in the hotel room, making a jerk off motion toward the camera.