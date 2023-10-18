Devoted Warrior Nun fans might be feeling a bit of whiplash. First, the show was cancelled by Netflix after two seasons. Fans, for whatever reason, then lobbied Kelly Clarkson to help them save the adaptation of Ben Dunn’s manga-style Warrior Nun Areala comic. Somehow, this worked, and earlier this year, creator Simon Barry dropped some surprising news, which was that “Warrior Nun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine.”

From there, word surfaced from The Hollywood Reporter that the revival would be a movie trilogy, not a series, and that this would not be happening with Netflix. Executive producer Dean English then confirmed the trilogy news but declined to comment further due to the writer and actor strikes. One of those strikes has now resolved, but it sounds like the Warrior Nun original creative team is anything but resolved.

Again, Simon Barry has shared an update, and it’s not good. He tweeted, “I am not part of the team producing the movies, and have no deal in place for any writing or directing services. I am [insert peering eyes emoji] with you.”

Hey #WarriorNun family, thanks for all your comments/messages/questions etc.

FYI – I have no idea what’s being announced tomorrow. I am not part of the team producing the movies, and have no deal in place for any writing or directing services. I am 👀 with you. pic.twitter.com/L0kqmlXDb1 — Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) October 4, 2023

What does that mean? It means that a whole lot of Warrior Nun fans are angry in Barry’s replies. Did they really scuttle the series creator? Yep, and there’s been no updates on whether these films will star the original cast. Alba Baptiste, by the way, recently married Chris Evans, which is making me wonder how, exactly, a Captain America/Ava crossover would go. Surely, that idea can’t be any more chaotic than the mystery situation right now.

