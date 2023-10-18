warrior-nun-11-caro.jpg
Netflix
TV

The ‘Warrior Nun’ Movie Joy Is Already Being Swallowed Up By Chaos

Devoted Warrior Nun fans might be feeling a bit of whiplash. First, the show was cancelled by Netflix after two seasons. Fans, for whatever reason, then lobbied Kelly Clarkson to help them save the adaptation of Ben Dunn’s manga-style Warrior Nun Areala comic. Somehow, this worked, and earlier this year, creator Simon Barry dropped some surprising news, which was that “Warrior Nun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine.”

From there, word surfaced from The Hollywood Reporter that the revival would be a movie trilogy, not a series, and that this would not be happening with Netflix. Executive producer Dean English then confirmed the trilogy news but declined to comment further due to the writer and actor strikes. One of those strikes has now resolved, but it sounds like the Warrior Nun original creative team is anything but resolved.

Again, Simon Barry has shared an update, and it’s not good. He tweeted, “I am not part of the team producing the movies, and have no deal in place for any writing or directing services. I am [insert peering eyes emoji] with you.”

What does that mean? It means that a whole lot of Warrior Nun fans are angry in Barry’s replies. Did they really scuttle the series creator? Yep, and there’s been no updates on whether these films will star the original cast. Alba Baptiste, by the way, recently married Chris Evans, which is making me wonder how, exactly, a Captain America/Ava crossover would go. Surely, that idea can’t be any more chaotic than the mystery situation right now.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×