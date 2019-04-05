Netflix

Killing Eve (Saturday, BBC America & AMC 8:00 p.m.) — Season 2 picks up immediately after the first season cliffhanger with action and intrigue still intact. Villanelle and Eve grow even more fixated with each other, and audiences still won’t be able to look away from the impossibly electric and entrancing series. Oh, and a third party is poised to add some (more) drama, so tune in.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2 (Friday, Netflix) — A fast-tracked second season freefalls into darkness after the teenage witch becomes a full-fledged Church of Night member. Although this season is much more intense, it’s still an incredibly rich (and somewhat sweet) goth-y dream that refuses to succumb to a sophomore slump.

SNL (Saturday, NBC 11:30 p.m.) — Game of Thrones‘ Kit Harington has already attempted to avoid spoilers and done Cersei’s Walk of Shame in the promos, but one can expect more Jon Snow where that came from. His fresh haircut hosts for the first time alongside musical guest Sara Bareilles.

Unicorn Store (Netflix, Friday) — Brie Larson’s directorial debut teams her up again with Captain Marvel co-star Samuel L. Jackson. In this film, he plays an offbeat store owner who aims to help her (a failed artist) own a pet unicorn, but she must first find a deeper purpose in life. Lots of glitter and paint gets strewn across this offbeat project that’s not what you’re expecting from this pair.

Our Planet (Netflix, Friday) –Sir David Attenborough narrates an 8-part series from the makers of Planet Earth and Dynasties. Over the course of four years, the crew filmed on every continent and throughout 50 countries to explore the world’s diverse habitats, all the way from oceans to jungles to grasslands and Arctic wilderness.

