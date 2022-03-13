(SPOILERS for this week’s Power Book IV: Force will be found below.)

So far, in the first season of 50 Cent’s Power Book IV: Force, Tommy Egan has made plenty of enemies since his move to Chicago. He was originally set to go to Los Angeles, but after some time in Chicago, he figured that the Windy City was best for him. Since this decision, Tommy has rubbed shoulders with the Serbian Mafia, the Irish Crime Family, and CBI, with each of them being quite vocal with their distaste toward Tommy. Walter Flynn, from the Irish Crime Family, would love to run Tommy out of Chicago, but a personal struggle has made it hard for him to focus on that task.

What Is Walter Flynn Hiding In ‘Power?’

Walter is hiding some type of illness that has not been revealed so far in Power Book IV: Force. It seems to be something severe as it causes him to have paralyzing cough attacks as well as some levels of exhaustion. In the latest episode, Walter is discovered on the floor of his office by his brother-in-law Paulie. It becomes clear that Walter’s fall came after he fainted, and it did a number on him, as it caused a cut on his forehead.

It appears that Paulie and Walter’s son Vic are the only people who know the severity of the illness and even the exact nature of it. Walter’s daughter Claudia, however, has been kept out of the loop with everyone around her telling her that Walter’s sickness is just a bad case of bronchitis and nothing to be worried about.

New episodes of STARZ’s ‘Power Book IV: Force’ are available to watch on Sunday at 12:00am EST.