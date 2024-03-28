Following an increased number of rumors that Euphoria Season 3 has been canceled, HBO confirmed that the series has been delayed but will eventually release a third season in 2025. As for how this will affect the series burgeoning stars like Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi varies from actor-to-actor. All three have moved on to movie stardom, but there are clear signs that the Euphoria delay impacted their schedules as well as their castmates. Fortunately, most of them remain busy, so here’s where you can see the cast of Euphoria next while you patiently wait for Season 3.

What Is Zendaya Doing Next? Up next for Zendaya is the sexy tennis drama Challengers, which hits theaters in April 2024. She’s also a producer for the biographical drama A White Lie. With Euphoria Season 3 taking a back seat, Zendaya’s schedule is surprisingly open, but we have a feeling it won’t stay that way for long, particularly if Sony and Marvel get a fourth Spider-Man movie off the ground. What Is Sydney Sweeney Doing Next? Right now Sydney Sweeney can be seen in Madame Web and Immaculate. After that, her next films are the thriller Echo Valley and Eden, which teams her with director Ron Howard. Sweeney is also attached to a remake of Barbarella, but that project is still in early development.

What Is Jacob Elordi Doing Next? Of all the Euphoria kids, Jacob Elordi has the fullest schedule. His next projects include Frankenstein (as the titular monster, no less), Parallel, On Swift Horses, Oh Canada, and The Narrow Road to the Deep North. What Is Barbie Ferreira Doing Next? Barbie Ferreira bowed out of Euphoria Season 3, so she’s not affected by the delay. She can next be seen in the upcoming comedy/drama Bob Trevino Likes It followed by the back-to-back horror films Faces of Death and House of Spoils.

What Is Hunter Schaeffer Doing Next? Hunter Schafer can be seen in the upcoming thriller Cuckoo. After that she has packed schedule with Mother Mary, Palette, Kinds of Kindess and voice work for the video game OD. What Is Maude Apatow Doing Next? As of this writing, Maude Apatow has no pending projects except for Euphoria Season 3. However, you can catch her doing voice work for the AMC animated series Pantheon.