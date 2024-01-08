After making her debut in Hawkeye, Alaqua Cox is back as Echo in a new solo tale that finds her hunted down by the Kingpin (Vincent D’Onoforio) after trusting him for years as a mentor. The series will see Echo confront her past and lock horns with Daredevil (Charlie Cox) in the highly-anticipated new MCU outing from showrunner Sydney Freeland.
With Echo‘s release date fast approaching, we got you covered on what time you can start streaming the new Marvel series:
What Time Will ‘Echo’ Come Out?
Following in the footsteps of Ahsoka and Loki, Echo will premiere during Tuesday night primetime at 9 PM ET/6 PM ET on January 9. However, here’s where things switch up. Echo will be release its full season at once (five episodes in total) and also stream on Hulu where it may find a wider audience to thanks its TV-MA rating, a first for the latest batch of MCU series.
Here’s the official synopsis:
Streaming exclusively on Disney, the origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.
Echo slams into both Disney+ and Hulu at 9 PM ET on January 9, 2024.