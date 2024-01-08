What Time Will ‘Echo’ Come Out?

After making her debut in Hawkeye, Alaqua Cox is back as Echo in a new solo tale that finds her hunted down by the Kingpin (Vincent D’Onoforio) after trusting him for years as a mentor. The series will see Echo confront her past and lock horns with Daredevil (Charlie Cox) in the highly-anticipated new MCU outing from showrunner Sydney Freeland.

With Echo‘s release date fast approaching, we got you covered on what time you can start streaming the new Marvel series: