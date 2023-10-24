When Does ‘Love Island Games’ Season 1 Come Out?

October isn’t usually the time for a new season of Love Island , but in 2023, things are a bit different. A new spin-off is coming to Peacock next week and it features some familiar faces. Love Island Games is the latest edition of the beloved reality competition and dating show, and it’s one that will bring past Love Island contestants from the US, UK, Australia, and elsewhere together for another round of games and another chance at finding love.

When Does Love Island Games Season One Come Out?

Love Island Games will debut Wednesday, November 1 at 9pm EST exclusively on Peacock. New episodes will debut six days a week at that same time. Set in Fiji, Maya Jama will host this season of Love Island Games while Ian Sterling will narrate the episode, roles both Jama and Sterling take on for Love Island UK episodes. Here’s an official synopsis for season one of Love Island Games:

Set in Fiji, the first season of Peacock’s Love Island Games will bring together fan-favorite Islanders from various Love Island series across the globe – USA, UK, Australia and beyond – for a second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of Love Island Games. In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as fan-favorite Islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns that help control the game like never before. Maya Jama will host the new Original series alongside UK comedian Iain Stirling who reprises his role as narrator.

Is There A Love Island Games Season One Trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch the trailer below.

‘Love Island Games’ season one airs November 1 at 9pm EST on Peacock.