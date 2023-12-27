When Will Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3, Episode 5 Come Out?

(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode will be found below.)

Four episodes into Power Book III: Raising Kanan season three and there couldn’t be more problems in Queens for the Kanan and the Thomas family. Raq wants out of the game, but a final task she has to do (among other things) has federal investigators swarming her neighborhood. Detective Howard is doing all he can to make sure he doesn’t get caught for murdering Detective Burke. Lastly, Kanan has to move back home after a gun was found in his backpack at school, which was planted in his bag by Raq.

On the bright side, Jukebox’s audition for the girl group was successful and Marvin and Lou-Lou are going into business together thanks to a new bar that has sentimental value to Lou-Lou. That’s what happened in episode four and here’s when you can watch the next events in episode five.