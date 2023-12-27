(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode will be found below.)
Four episodes into Power Book III: Raising Kanan season three and there couldn’t be more problems in Queens for the Kanan and the Thomas family. Raq wants out of the game, but a final task she has to do (among other things) has federal investigators swarming her neighborhood. Detective Howard is doing all he can to make sure he doesn’t get caught for murdering Detective Burke. Lastly, Kanan has to move back home after a gun was found in his backpack at school, which was planted in his bag by Raq.
On the bright side, Jukebox’s audition for the girl group was successful and Marvin and Lou-Lou are going into business together thanks to a new bar that has sentimental value to Lou-Lou. That’s what happened in episode four and here’s when you can watch the next events in episode five.
When Will Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3, Episode 5 Come Out?
The fifth episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season three, titled “Brothers And Keepers,” will arrive on December 29. The Joy T. Lane-directed and Naja Rayne-written episode will be available on Friday on the STARZ app starting at midnight EST/PST. The episode will later air on the STARZ TV channel at 8 pm ET/PT. Here’s a synopsis for “Brothers And Keepers”:
Tension between Ronnie and Unique comes to a head while Kanan clashes with both Raq and Famous. Juke bonds with her bandmate, and Lou works to revitalize Cafe Vous. Howard’s attempt to manipulate the Task Force backfires.
New episodes of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ are available on the STARZ app on Fridays at 12:00 am ET/PT and on the STARZ TV channel at 8:00 pm ET/PT.