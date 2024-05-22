When Does ‘The Chi’ Season 6, Episode 11 Come Out?

Things just got serious in The Chi season 6 . The second half of the lengthy season got underway a couple of weeks ago, and the show wasted no time turning up the drama in the latest episodes. Last week’s episode ended with the discovery that Victor has been connected to the murder of Q, who was actually killed by Douda. Emmett is also looking to work with Alicia, despite Douda’s request for him to kill her in order to live. Elsewhere, feelings are growing between Britney and Jemma. All of that is in the past now, so here’s what’s in store for the future on The Chi.

When Will The Chi Season 6, Episode 11 Come Out?

The eleventh episode of The Chi season six, titled “Saints & Sinners,” will arrive on May 24. The Malakai-directed and Racquel Callahan & Mia A. Brumfield-written episode will be available on Friday, 5/24 on the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME app starting at midnight EST/PST. The episode will later air on the SHOWTIME TV channel on May 12 at 9 pm ET/PT. A synopsis for “Saints & Sinners” can be found below:

Emmett and Darnell’s father-son time is interrupted by a revelation; Papa is wooed by Pastor Ezekiel, causing tension with his mother; Alicia offers Shaad an opportunity.

‘The Chi’ season 6, part 2 is now streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. Seasons 1-5 as well as season 6, part 1 are available now to stream on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME