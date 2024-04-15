When Will ‘All American’ Season 6, Episode 3 Come Out?

(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent All American episode will be found below.)

Season three of All American is underway now and everyone in Beverly Hills is back and in (mostly) good shape. Olivia returned from her London trip as Patience recovers from injuries received after she was stabbed by Miko. Spencer and Jordan are back on the field and Layla took over the Crenshaw cafe to create her own lounge. While that appears to be the good in the All American season six storyline, there’s plenty of bad too.

Olivia isn’t adjusting too well in her return to Beverly Hills and Spencer is feeling the effects of that as well as the pressures from being a star college football player who, as of episode two, plans to enter the NFL draft. Jordan wants to emerge from Spencer’s shadow which leads to a rift between the two. Asher and Jaymee endure their ups and downs as new parents while Patience learns that her physical health isn’t the only thing affected by her stabbing. Per usual, the drama is at top levels on All American and it continues with episode three season