(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode will be found below.)
It all comes down to this in the season three finale of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. We can pretty much expect the brewing battle between Raq & Marvin and Kanan & Ronnie to finally reach its breaking point in this episode. Though both sides would like to continue business without interference from the opposite side, it’s become clear that both cannot coexist in the same territory. To make matters worse, this battle is not the only problem that needs solving in the Raising Kanan finale.
Jukebox’s music career may be in jeopardy thanks to an investigation into her family, it appears that Detective Howard will be caught for the murder of Detective Burke, and Marvin is the lead suspect in a pair of federal investigations in Queens. A lot is going on as season three prepares to come to a close and here’s when you can watch the season three finale.
When Will Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3, Episode 10 Come Out?
The tenth episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season three, titled “Made You Look,” will arrive on February 9. The Sascha Penn and Albert Minnis-written episode will be available on Friday, 2/9 on the STARZ app starting at midnight EST/PST. The episode will later air on the STARZ TV channel at 8 pm ET/PT. A synopsis for “Made You Look” has not been revealed yet, but when it is, we will update this post.
New episodes of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ are available on the STARZ app on Fridays at 12 am ET/PT and on the STARZ TV channel at 8 pm ET/PT.