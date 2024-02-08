When Will ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 3, Episode 10 Come Out?

(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode will be found below.)

It all comes down to this in the season three finale of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. We can pretty much expect the brewing battle between Raq & Marvin and Kanan & Ronnie to finally reach its breaking point in this episode. Though both sides would like to continue business without interference from the opposite side, it’s become clear that both cannot coexist in the same territory. To make matters worse, this battle is not the only problem that needs solving in the Raising Kanan finale.

Jukebox’s music career may be in jeopardy thanks to an investigation into her family, it appears that Detective Howard will be caught for the murder of Detective Burke, and Marvin is the lead suspect in a pair of federal investigations in Queens. A lot is going on as season three prepares to come to a close and here’s when you can watch the season three finale.