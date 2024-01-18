When Will ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 3, Episode 7 Come Out?

(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode will be found below.)

There are new teams and new players in the big leagues in Queens and Kanan is one of them. Thanks to a new partnership with Ronnie, Kanan will be selling cocaine and it’s sure to make him more money than ever. Raq changed her mind about leaving the game, and with help from Marvin, she’s back in it. Speaking of Marvin, he’s doing his best to support Jukebox’s music dreams, which had good and bad moments. Lou-Lou made progress with his goals at Cafe Vous, but a conversation with Raq led to a shocking decision at the end of episode six. Elsewhere, Kanan and Famous’ friendship took a turn for the worse. That’s what happened last week and here’s when to expect the next episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan.