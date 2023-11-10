When Will Taylor Sheridan’s ‘6666’ Come Out?

Yellowstone Season 5 will end sometime in 2024. Of course, the specifics of the flagship series are still up in the air with Kevin Costner’s departure, but fortunately, Taylor Sheridan appears to have already honed in on another key spinoff, which will hopefully be as well-received as 1923 (with 1883 also earning some audience nods). That would especially be the case if Sheridan can bring star power on par with Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, so what’s the lowdown on 6666, and when will Season 1 arrive?

Sheridan’s 6666 might sound, to outsiders, like some horror series about possessed cowboys, but that’s not the case. Instead, this in-the-works spinoff (one of several) will revolve around the fictional cowboys of the real-life 6666 Ranch (i.e., the “Four Sixes”) near Guthrie, Texas. Sheridan actually owns that expansive ranch (which stretches across an area twice as big as Chicago) after a recently reported $200 million deal that was joined by investors who presumably dig that Yellowstone brand.

So, it’s safe to assume that filming will go down on location (some 1883 scenes have already been filmed at the 6666 Ranch), and there hasn’t been a concrete release date as of yet, but Sheridan can whip out scripts like no one’s business, and Paramount+ (where 6666 will stream) is clearly banking a lot of resources on the Sheridan empire, so don’t be surprised if we receive a sudden update, and soon enough, business will already be booming. Heck, I really wouldn’t be surprised if major movement happened before Yellowstone ends. From the show’s synopsis:

Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 has inspired a new scripted series where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing. The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made.

So, fingers are duly crossed for 6666 movement in 2024, if Sheridan doesn’t first get distracted by the 2024 spinoff. He’s a busy guy!