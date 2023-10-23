Who Plays Lulu In ‘Big Mouth?’

The raunchy and weird animated series Big Mouth might be coming to an end soon (ish), but the Netflix show still has a few surprises on deck. For the jam-packed seventh season, they added a whole slew of new voices into the game, including some high-profile favorites who now get to pretend to be 12. Hopefully being a teenager is more fun this time around.

In addition to the normal players (Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, and Jason Mantzoukas) season seven included Zazie Beetz as new student Danni, Megan Thee Stallion as her own Hormone Monster, Chloe Fineman as Timon, and Mark Duplass as Val, Jay’s brother. Another new character is Lulu, an older mean girl who bullies Jessi for existing. Don’t you miss those days?

Lulu is voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, who also portrays a detective (and sometimes bully) Rosa on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Beatriz is no stranger to voice acting as she starred in 2022’s Encanto as the main protagonist Mirabel. Beatriz has also appeared in Bob’s Burgers and Krapopolis, Dan Harmon’s long-awaited animated series which debuted earlier this year.

Season seven of Big Mouth is now streaming on Netflix, and the eighth and final season will hit debut sometime next year.

