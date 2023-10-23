Will There Be A Season 8 Of ‘Big Mouth?’

Big Mouth, Netflix’s long-running animated show about the horrors of going to middle school in Westchester, New York, just premiered its seventh season on the streamer. The show, which stars Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Fred Armisen, and Maya Rudolph, will get one more season before we have to say goodbye to a bunch of pimply teens and their imaginary monster friends. Everything has to end sooner or later! Even the ghost of Duke Ellington.

The eighth season will debut sometime next year, though Netflix has yet to announce a release date. Season seven dropped last week.

With its upcoming eighth and final season, the show becomes Netflix’s longest-running scripted series. This is why it’s so beneficial that the series is animated, so the tweens can just keep going through puberty throughout the rest of the series without the risk of aging out of it since they are all voiced by real-life adults. By season eight of Stranger Things, those kids would be in their early thirties trying to brace for Y2K. It just makes more sense.

Even though we are saying goodbye to the gang next year, Big Mouth‘s spinoff series Human Resources has two full seasons up now on Netflix if you’re looking for some hormone monsters to hang out with in the meantime.

