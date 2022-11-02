Former NBC sci-fi problem child Manifest will return on November 4 for Season 4, Part I, which will show us more Flight 828 passenger shenanigans. Expect to see callings and people tossing around “death date” while no one, including the federal government, seems to know what’s happening. It’s up to the intrepid Michaela Stone, her family, and the rest of the wayward bunch to protect themselves and solve problems. Also, why is Cal suddenly five years older than the last time we saw him?

We don’t know the answer to that question, and we might never know beyond Cal touching an airplane wing or something. What we do know is this: Season 4 will be the final Manifest season. There’s good and bad news there, given that Netflix resuscitated the bonkers show after NBC cancelled it while it sat atop the Netflix streaming charts. However, Jeff Rake reportedly planned a full six seasons for this turbulent shindig, so things will be abbreviated.

Alls well that might not end well, but fans will also receive the treat of a supersized season of sorts. Season 4 will arrive in two batches to tell us more about the cultish, shadowy forces surrounding the flight’s disappearance and reemergence. And to reiterate, there will be no Season 5. However, we do have this current synopsis to quell the voices in the Stone family’s heads:

Two years after the brutal murder of Grace turned their lives upside down, the Stone family is in shambles as a devastated Ben continues to mourn his wife and search for his kidnapped daughter, Eden. Consumed by his grief, Ben has stepped down from his role as co-captain of the lifeboat, leaving Michaela to captain it alone, a near impossible feat with the passengers’ every move now being monitored by a government registry. As the Death Date draws closer and the passengers grow desperate for a path to survival, a mysterious passenger arrives with a package for Cal that changes everything they know about Flight 828 and will prove to be the key to unlocking the secret of the Callings in this compelling, mind-bending, and deeply emotional journey.

Manifest will descend for a second-to-last rodeo on November 4.