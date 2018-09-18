The 2018 Emmys Inspired Some Funny Tweets

09.18.18

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards aired Monday night (full winner’s list here), which led to plenty of memorable moments, like when they finally solved the diversity problem. It also inspired plenty of Twitter jokes when people on Twitter weren’t occupied with complaining about how many shows got robbed (Atlanta, The Good Place, Handmaid’s Tale, The Americans, etc).

Tiffany Haddish and Angela Bassett shared the stage at one blessed point, which led to jokes, some of them about Haddish’s colorful dress (which she wore because it’s based on the Eritrean flag).

