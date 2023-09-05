Lauren Boebert has been tweeting through the the August congressional hiatus, so it could be argued that it was a normal month for her. Over the past few weeks, she has described Trump’s mugshot as heroic and also became rootin’ tootin’ furious over his bail conditions in Georgia. Boebert’s attempt to attack the credibility of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was served back to her, but she doesn’t let that stuff get her down.

The MAGA congresswoman continued her tweets through Labor Day weekend, which she used to blame Biden for everything. “As you’re shopping for those Labor Day BBQs, just remember that November 2024 is your chance to vote inflation out of the White House!” she wrote. “Every trip to the grocery store shouldn’t feel like a punch in the gut!”

As well, Boebert announced that she is calling for U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (who she already declared should be impeached) to have his salary cut (or even possibly entirely done away with, along with those of “other failed DOD officials”) over the U.S. government’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal. Granted, that was a fiasco (although, to be fair, the Trump administration’s contributions to the situation did not help), but Boebert had to know that she was setting herself up by tweeting, “If you have failed at your job, you don’t deserve a salary funded by the American people.”

Hmm. Well, Boebert recently showed up too late to vote against the debt ceiling bill that she raged against, and after she claimed to have skipped the vote as a “protest,” video footage revealed her scrambling up the steps to the Capitol. In that light, Boebert’s call to “defund” Austin and company is kind-of a self own?

That’s how people are seeing it. One user tweeted, “Hands down one of the greatest self-own in the history of self-owns. You should refund every penny you’ve collected from American taxpayers while cosplaying as ‘congresswoman.'” Another user chimed in, “And how about yourself? Will you be taking a pay cut, Missy???” Still another: “So, when can we expect all the money back that you were paid?”

The deluge continued with a “Surprise us! File a bill that all members of Congress have to live on minimum wage” and an obligatory, “Irony was just murdered.”

Meanwhile, Congress resumes this week to grapple with another government shutdown threat, so get ready for some more strong MAGA opinions coming your way.