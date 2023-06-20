Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert might not want to worry too much about lawmakers in other countries after missing out on an incredibly crucial vote for the American people. Boebert also lied about why she showed up late for that event (a “protest”) before footage revealed Boebert running up the U.S. Capitol stairs, only to be told she was too late. However, Boebert still hasn’t admitted to what that video evidence revealed, and she’s been in distraction mode since that time.

These antics included insulting a witness during an Oversight Committee meeting, but now, Boebert is concerning herself with matters in New Zealand. She’s very concerned about “ethnicity” as one of the several criteria for prioritizing patients in line for medical care. Boebert is seeing the worst in this news, which is kind-of beside the point because doctors already do evaluate risk factors based upon ethnicity, age, sex, and so on. Still, Boebert wants everyone to know that she has heard of George Orwell’s Animal Farm.

“That’s right, surgeons in Auckland are now being asked to consider patients’ ethnicity as one of the factors when deciding who needs an operation first,” the congresswoman from Colorado tweeted. “This is an ethical nightmare and New Zealand really is becoming a cesspit of government control. We’ve been saying for years that all of this was a slippery slope, and now New Zealand is already at the ‘Animal Farm’ stage of their decline. And rest assured, the wokeness that starts there comes here a few years after. That’s why we have to resist it at every turn.”

Surgeons in New Zealand now have a new criteria to consider when prioritizing patients for operations. Ethnicity. That's right, surgeons in Auckland are now being asked to consider patients' ethnicity as one of the factors when deciding who needs an operation first. This is an… — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 20, 2023

The initial smattering of responses were not flattering to Boebert or her ironically Orwellian leap of logic.

Oh, look who's back in the spotlight! Lauren Boebert, the self-appointed international healthcare expert, is once again gracing us with her unique brand of diplomacy, or lack thereof. Hey Lauren, it's truly a spectacle to see how you've managed to turn a healthcare… — James H Hill (@xGENERALHALOx) June 20, 2023

Hire a new ghost tweeter because you sound even dumber with this one. — Carlos E. Gates (@CarlosEGates1) June 20, 2023

It’s not so simple. As the way she stated it. It’s one of 5 factors and it’s due to historic racism in the healthcare system for indigenous peoples. It’s one of 5 factors considered. Blah blah blah. — Jersey Craig (@Jersey_Craig) June 20, 2023

People also asked the obvious: whether she’d ever read Animal Farm. (I’m also wondering if she realized that Orwell was a democratic socialist, beyond the subject matter of the book?)

You haven’t read Animal Farm have you? — Mark Reese (@uzbekmodernist) June 20, 2023

You can’t expect us to believe you actually have read “Animal Farm”. — MMouse (@MouseFahy) June 20, 2023

There is zero chance Boebert wrote this tweet because there is zero chance she ever heard of Animal Farm. Either AI wrote it, or an aide who thinks Google made him smart. 🙄 — Dianne 🌻 (@soaked2thebone) June 20, 2023