Last week, Liz Cheney‘s re-election campaign unveiled a brutal attack ad where her father and former Vice President Dick Cheney rails against Donald Trump. While the ad has been airing in Wyoming where Liz is facing a primary challenger, her campaign is apparently taking it national this week. According to Axios, Fox News viewers will soon be watching Dick Cheney call Trump a “coward” as he praises his daughter for her work on the January 6 commission despite the Republican Party’s allegiance to the former president. To add a little more sting, the spot will reportedly air during Trump’s favorite programs: Fox & Friends and Hannity.

“It’s important not only for Fox News viewers, but for the network’s hosts and top executives, to hear former Vice President Cheney’s warning about the ongoing danger Donald Trump and his lies pose to our constitutional republic,” a spokesman for Liz Cheney’s campaign told Axios.

In the now-viral ad, Vice President Cheney blasts Trump as an unprecedented danger to America. “In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” Cheney says. “He is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost his election and he lost big. I know it, he knows it and deep down I think most Republicans know it.”

Adding insult to injury, the Cheney ad running on Fox News arrives on the heel of the FBI searching Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and reportedly confiscating his safe. If the Department of Justice is on the verge of pressing criminal charges, it could jeopardize’s chances of running for president again in 2024.

