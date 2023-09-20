Marjorie Taylor Greene is a middle aged person who had to be taught about the Holocaust. She’s bought a conspiracy theory summed up as “Jewish space lasers.” And yet guess what? She’s also now an author. On Tuesday, the MAGA lawmaker announced the pending release of her memoir, entitled, simply, MTG. It’s not out for another two months, but advance word is already uninspiring.

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: My first book, ‘MTG’, will be released on November 21st! https://t.co/FkPe7OfSOl — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 19, 2023

In an interview with The Washington Examiner, Greene described her tome as her chance to hell her side of her life story, saying, “Some of it is setting the record straight.” It remains rto be seen whether it will include her version of how she harassed future colleagues, such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as well as survivors of school gun massacres.

Whatever the case, news of a book by someone leading the clown car impeachment of Joe Biden inspired lots and lots of jokes on social media.

It will be in the dollar bargain bin well before Christmas. — Scootmeister ⚡️ (@Scootmeister) September 20, 2023

This is one book that I would actually burn! 🔥 — dburton (@VADem4Equality) September 19, 2023

LOL. The worst kind of fiction…. — Island Girl – 100% Pro-Choice, Vote Blue (@bluepolitics_) September 19, 2023

Perfect I could use some toilet paper — SOMEKINDAWONDERFUL (@somekindawonder) September 19, 2023

You should have named it UGH. — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) September 19, 2023

Thanks for the warning. — Zorek Richards (@zorekrichards) September 19, 2023

It’s not clear how Greene found time in her busy schedule to pound out a book, but perhaps she wrote it during the two years when she was barred from House committees thanks to her chaotic antics. Perhaps it will even be a nice book, befitting her recent call for “etiquette and respect” in Congress, despite being someone who heckles presidents.

(Via HuffPost)