There’s a lot that can go wrong — very, very wrong — with AI. One of the many threats, on top of hundreds of thousands of jobs that are now in danger over the next couple years, is disinformation. It’s easier than ever for bad actors to fool people with lies that look and/or sound legit. Heck, a controversial politician can now claim that footage of them doing or saying something bad is just AI. That, of course, is what Donald Trump has started doing. Luckily he’s doing a lousy job at it.

Per Forbes, Trump took to his failing Twitter clone to attack a new Lincoln Project ad that pastes together one embarrassing clip after another. It’s got a lot of the Greatest Hits: him staring into a Solar Eclipse, him using two hands to drink water, him slurring his words, him confusing Biden and Obama, etc. Here’s the ad:

Donald, everyone knows you’re weaker, unsteady and confused all the time now. You even know it too. That’s why you’re constantly talking about how you “aced” your cognitive testing. When you have to tell people you aren't senile all the time, you're senile. #TrumpIsNotWell pic.twitter.com/RHeyVrbo2B — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) December 4, 2023

And here’s how Trump tried to spin that on Truth Social: “The perverts and losers at the failed and once disbanded Lincoln Project, and others, are using A.I.(Artificial Intelligence) in their Fake television commercials in order to make me look as bad and pathetic as Crooked Joe Biden, not an easy thing to do.”

Of course, every clip of Trump in the ad is very well-known. If they’re AI, every clip of Trump is AI. Anyone who’s paid attention to the news during the Trump era knows each one all too well.

But who will Trump supporters believe? Their own eyes or Donald Trump? He has a long history of feeding them lies, and they have a long history of eating it up. So now they probably do think the long-famous clip of him mangling the word “anonymous” was made with AI, despite the tech not even being good enough (yet) to make believable fake people. Surely this isn’t the last time Trump will falsely claim that real images of him, say, looking like crap at a golf tournament was made with artificial intelligence.

(Via Forbes)