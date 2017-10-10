Shutterstock/Uproxx

Fall has arrived with all the clichés. New TV shows! Falling leaves! Pumpkin spice! Cold weather! Best of all, fall brings with it a lot of delicious, seasonal beers. But with all the different varieties available, how do you pick the right beer for you?

As always, bartenders are here to save the day. We asked some of the best in the business to tell us their favorite fall beers.

Jonathan Shock, bartender at Prime + Proper in Detroit

#oskarbluesbrewery #oskarbluesdeathbycoconut #porter #coconutporter #granacraftbeers A post shared by Bitterboot (@bitterboot) on Feb 13, 2017 at 1:37pm PST

“Fall usually calls for some darker, richer beers. I’m personally not a big dark beer drinker but even I am susceptible to the changing flavors of the season. I love the Death by Coconut stout from Oskar Blues. It is a delicious stout with rich but delicate coconut flavor. It allows me to embrace the fall spirit while letting me keep my internal summer flame lit.”