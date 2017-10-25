Shutterstock/Uproxx

Lets face it, we’ve been pretty lucky in the weather department this fall. Temperatures in October have been summer-like for most of the country. But, it won’t last. Temperatures are going to dip back to where they are expected for this time of year soon. Some weather forecasters are predicting it to happen as early as this week.

Have no fear. You probably already wore out those tank-tops and board shorts anyway. It’s time for long pants, flannel shirts, and sweaters. And with water attire and cold weather comes fall beers, Starbucks new cups, and the need for a warm cup of tea, piping hot coffee, and hot cocktails. We asked bartenders across the country to tell us some of their favorite hot cocktails. From the classic Hot Toddy to the Irish coffee, they’ve got you covered like a warm blanket in front of a crackling fire.

Tom and Jerry

Nick Bennett, bartender at Porchlight in New York City

“Oh that’s easy. The Tom and Jerry Cocktail is hands down my favorite hot cocktail. It is a pain to make but with a little patience the pay off is totally worth it. It has rich and full of spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, boozy, and delicious. It is basically a hot Egg Nog, but so much better (and you know I have to be serious if I am saying that something is better than Egg Nog).”

Hot Toddy

Sean Potter, director of food and drinks at Stoke in Charlotte

“I love the hot toddy. I do a variation on it though—I like to use bourbon because I prefer the sweetness I get off of it. And instead of using normal tea, I like to use chai tea because I prefer the flavor, especially when mixed with the bourbon. I love to add some cranberry and spiced bitters to it as well. If you want to sweeten it up a little bit, adding some orgeat syrup is a nice touch too.”