Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Cocktails To Drink Outside On A Sunny Day

06.14.17 39 mins ago

Touchstone Pictures/Uproxx

It seems like every time you visit your favorite watering hole, the same bartenders are there. It’s almost like they don’t even go home or take a break, right? Well, bartenders aren’t superhuman cyborgs from the future bent on global domination who don’t require sleep, rest, and relaxation. Just like you, they need a break or a day off every now and then. And just because they mix up drinks all day, that doesn’t mean they don’t enjoy throwing back a few cocktails in their time off. This is especially true on a sunny, warm, summer day. That’s why we asked ten bartenders to tell us what they like to drink on those rare occasions they aren’t standing behind the bar concocting your favorite cocktails.

Zach Rivera, Beverage Director at Headquarters Beercade in Chicago and Nashville

Shutterstock

“My favorite (on a warm day) and also the most annoying to make is probably a mojito. It’s refreshing, delicious, and easy to drink.”

Tara Shadzi, Lead Bartender at BOA Steakhouse in Santa Monica, California

Shutterstock

“The best cocktail to drink outside in the Southern California sunshine has got to be the pina colada. Yes, it’s overplayed, but so delicious. Try it with real coconut, aged Zacapa rum, pineapple, and agave. Or better yet, try the mescal BOA version called the “Fire and Smoke.” A smoky, spicy, pineapple mescal drink is just calling your name for a summer patio happy hour session.”

