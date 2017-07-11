Uproxx

This week we’re in Austin, Texas, where the only thing hotter than the temperatures is the food! Our guide to Austin’s culinary scene is Chef David Bull. Look familiar? He should! Chef Bull was named one of “The Best New Chefs” by Food and Wine in 2003, appeared on Iron Chef America, and has been twice nominated for James Beard Foundation Awards.

A partner with La Corsha Hospitality, Chef Bull is executive chef and co-owner of Second Bar + Kitchen, located in downtown Austin and serving up a true farm-to-table experience created with seasonal ingredients. Visitors to the city should take a look at the Archer Hotel, home of Second Bar + Kitchen’s second location, which offers a full breakfast, lunch and dinner menu, as well as terrace dining and late-night bites. A third location will open in Austin Bergstrom International Airport later this year.

Interested in a side of history with your meal? You owe it to yourself to visit Boiler Nine Bar + Grill, located in the historical Seaholm Power Plant. Clean lines and art deco notes set off smoky, wood-fired flavors, and rich, beguiling cocktails. Whether you’re bringing a crowd or a date, this is the place to relax and linger over an incredible meal and an incredible view.

Ready to eat? Let’s check out Chef Bull’s favorite food experiences in Austin!