Chef David Bull Shares His Favorite Food Experiences In Austin, Texas

#Eat This City #Drinks #Travel #Food
07.11.17 2 hours ago

Uproxx

Welcome to EAT THIS CITY, your tour of the best restaurants in one of our favorite cities, as chosen by a world-class chef, celebrity, or local hero.

This week we’re in Austin, Texas, where the only thing hotter than the temperatures is the food! Our guide to Austin’s culinary scene is Chef David Bull. Look familiar? He should! Chef Bull was named one of “The Best New Chefs” by Food and Wine in 2003, appeared on Iron Chef America, and has been twice nominated for James Beard Foundation Awards.

A partner with La Corsha Hospitality, Chef Bull is executive chef and co-owner of Second Bar + Kitchen, located in downtown Austin and serving up a true farm-to-table experience created with seasonal ingredients. Visitors to the city should take a look at the Archer Hotel, home of Second Bar + Kitchen’s second location, which offers a full breakfast, lunch and dinner menu, as well as terrace dining and late-night bites. A third location will open in Austin Bergstrom International Airport later this year.

Interested in a side of history with your meal? You owe it to yourself to visit Boiler Nine Bar + Grill, located in the historical Seaholm Power Plant. Clean lines and art deco notes set off smoky, wood-fired flavors, and rich, beguiling cocktails. Whether you’re bringing a crowd or a date, this is the place to relax and linger over an incredible meal and an incredible view.

Ready to eat? Let’s check out Chef Bull’s favorite food experiences in Austin!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Eat This City#Drinks#Travel#Food
TAGSAUSTINDRINKSeat this cityFOODTRAVEL

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 5 hours ago
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 5 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 1 week ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 1 week ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP